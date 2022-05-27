Brentford defender joins Tranmere on two-year deal

Brentford defender Ben Hockenhull has signed for Tranmere Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back has played 54 times for Brentford’s B team since joining the club from Manchester United in 2020.

“Ben is somebody who has really grown as a person and as a player during his time with us. He’s been part of a back three regularly who have kept a great deal of clean sheets and he’s been a really consistent performer for us,” Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said.

“I have high hopes for Ben to go to the Football League and do really well. He’s got a really good career ahead of him if he continues to push himself.”

Hockenhull also helped Brentford B to win the London Senior Cup over Hendon last month.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I’ve seen in the past how young players have developed here and improved so I want to do the same.

“I want to keep building and become a better player. I’m a ball playing centre half and I want to play in front of big crowds which is something I feel I can do here. I’m looking forward to it.”







