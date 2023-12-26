Woeful Fulham thumped by Bournemouth

Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham

Fulham produced a woeful display in a heavy Boxing Day defeat against Bournemouth.

Goals from Justin Kluivert, Dominic Solanke and Luis Sinisterra gave the home side a resounding win.

They went ahead after fine work by Alex Scott, who set up Kluivert whose shot squirmed under Bernd Leno.

Keeper Leno could find himself in trouble after pushing a ball boy who he felt was taking too long to return the ball for a goal-kick.

Leno apologised to him but was booed by the home supporters for the rest of the match.

Former Chelsea striker Solanke scored with a penalty after Antoine Semenyo was fouled by Joao Palhinha.

And in stoppage time, Sinisterra fired a stunning strike into the top-right corner from 25 yards for the Cherries’ third.

The defeat means Fulham remain 13th in the Premier League table.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne, 49), Tosin, Bassey, Robinson (Ballo-Toure 83), Palhinha, Cairney (Lukic 83), De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 73), Pereira (Vinicius 83), Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs not used: Rodak, Reed, Diop, Harris.







