Bees out of FA Cup after extra-time defeat at Wolves

Wolves 3 Brentford 2 13' Collins 36' Semedo 52' Maupay 72' Fraser 105' Cunha

Brentford went out of the FA Cup after losing in extra time in a dramatic third-round replay at Molinuex.

The Bees were ahead twice, with Nathan Collins scoring against his former club and Neal Maupay restoring the lead after Nelson Semedo’s equaliser.

Teenager Nathan Fraser hauled the hosts level again and Matheus Cunha’s penalty took Wolves through.

Brentford got the opening goal when Kristoffer Ajer had a shot saved but managed to work the ball to Collins, who netted from close range.

Semedo then followed up to score after his first effort was superbly saved by keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Brentford hit back when Maupay slotted home after being set up by Josh Dasilva. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded after a VAR check.

It was Maupay’s fourth goal since loan move move back to Brentford – and two of them have come against Wolves.

But Fraser fired home a second equaliser and Cunha scored from the spot in extra time after Max Kilman went down under a challenge from Shandon Baptiste.

Brentford: Strakosha, Collins, Mee, Ajer (Zanka 62), Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 90), Damsgaard (Baptiste 62), Lewis-Potter (Olakigbe 99), Dasilva (Peart-Harris 62), Maupay.







