Bees closer to relegation zone after draw at Villa

Aston Villa 3 Brentford 3 39' Watkins 46' Rogers 59' Zanka 61' Mbeumo 68' Wissa 80' Watkins

Brentford are just four points above the relegation zone after they drew at Villa Park and fellow strugglers Luton scored a late winner against Bournemouth.

The Bees came back from 2-0 down to lead, but Ollie Watkins’ equaliser against his former club meant they had to settle for a point.

Watkins opened the scoring and Morgan Rogers doubled Villa’s lead before two goals in as many second-half minutes hauled the Bees level, with Zanka pulling one back before Bryan Mbeumo’s strike.

Brentford, with star striker Ivan Toney, who has been carrying a minor injury, on the bench, then went ahead through Yoane Wissa, but Watkins netted again with 10 minutes remaining

Watkins’ first came when his header from John McGinn’s cross hit the post and crossed the line before keeper Mark Flekken could claw the ball away. Leon Bailey made sure by putting away the loose ball.

Worse followed for Brentford when Rogers’ left-footed strike made it 2-0 after he had been found by Youri Tielemans.

But Brentford hit back, with an unmarked Zanka scoring from close range after Sergio Reguilon’s deep cross had been headed back towards goal by Mikkel Damsgaard.

And Mbeumo underlined his recent return from injury by volleying in following Reguilon’s cross.

Villa Park was left stunned when Wissa netted – after another Reguilon assist – but Watkins’ header earned the home side a point.

Brentford: Flekken, Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Damsgaard (Toney 81), Janelt, Jensen (Onyeka 86), Reguilon (Lewis-Potter 76); Mbeumo (Maupay 86), Wissa (Yarmoliuk 81).

Subs not used: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Baptiste, Kim Ji-Soo.







