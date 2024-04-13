Bees beat Sheffield United to ease relegation fears

Brentford 2 Sheff Utd 0 63' Arblaster (OG) 93' Onyeka

An own goal from Oliver Arblaster and a late goal from substitute Frank Onyeka helped Brentford take a significant step towards Premier League survival – their first win in 10 matches.

The opener came from a Brentford counter-attack in the 63rd minute, as Mikkel Damsgaard roamed into open space on the right. The winger hit a low cross towards Yoane Wissa at the back post which took a wicked deflection off Arblaster into the Sheffield United net.

Brentford, without Ivan Toney, who was an unused substitute, had a goal disallowed moments later following a well worked set-piece routine, with Bryan Mbeumo chipping the ball from the right side to Damsgaard on the edge of the box who volleyed home beautifully.

However, following a lengthy VAR delay, referee Sam Barrott disallowed the goal, deeming yhat Nathan Collins fouled a Blades defender in the build-up.

Any Brentford doubt was washed away by Onyeka in stoppage time, slotting home after being set up by a beautiful flick from fellow substitute Kevin Schade.

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Zanka, Reguilon; Janelt, Jensen (Onyeka 89’), Damsgaard (Yarmoliuk 79’); Mbuemo (Schade 89’), Wissa (Pinnock 89’), Maupay (Lewis-Potter 79’)







