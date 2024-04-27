Chelsea fight back from two down to earn point at Villa

Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 2 4' Cucurella (OG) 42' Rogers 62' Madueke 81' Gallagher

Chelsea came back from two down to earn a deserved point at Villa Park – but had a last-gasp winner disallowed after a VAR check.

Marc Cucurella’s own goal gave Aston Villa the lead and Morgan Rogers netted shortly before half-time.

But Noni Madueke pulled a goal back just after the hour mark and Conor Gallagher scored a brilliant equaliser on 81 minutes.







And, deep in stoppage time, Chelsea thought they had won it when Axel Disasi’s header hit the bar and ricocheted it off stand-in keeper Robin Olsen.

However, after referee Craig Pawson viewed the pitchside monitor, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Benoit Badiashile.

The point keeps Chelsea in with a chance to securing a European spot and their performance was a major improvement on the recent 5-0 drubbing at Arsenal.

They got off to a terrible start, going behind after just four minutes.

Lucas Digne cut the ball back from the left for John McGinn, whose shot was going wide before Cucurella deflected it into the net.

Nicolas Jackson had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check and headed a cross from Cucurella against the post before Villa doubled their lead.

Chelsea were hit on the counter-attack, with Rogers firing into the bottom corner after being found by Matty Cash.

That put Villa in control but at the interval they had to replace keeper Emiliano Martinez, who picked up what looked like a thigh injury and was replaced by Olsen.

Chelsea were much better after the restart and dominated possession before Madueke hauled them back into the game.

Cole Palmer robbed Pau Torres on the right-hand side of the box and teed up Gallagher, who was brought down by McGinn in the box. That might have resulted in a penalty being awarded, but Madueke pounced on the loose ball and swept it past Olsen.

As Villa wilted, Gallagher curled a cracking left-footed shot from near the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva (Disasi 90), Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk (90), Jackson.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Curd, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong, George, Dyer.







