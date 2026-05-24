A ban on front-of-shirt betting sponsors will not push the industry away from football, according to the BoyleSports CEO

BoyleSports CEO Vlad Kaltenieks, whose firm is West Ham’s front-of-shirt sponsor, said the gambling business does not intend to walk away from football after the Premier League’s voluntary ban on betting logos on the front of the shirt. The new rules are set to take effect from the start of next season.

The comments came as clubs prepare for a shifting commercial landscape. For many teams, the front-of-shirt sponsor remains the key advertising asset, comparable in value to a store’s main shop window.

Why the league is changing the rules and how wide the impact will be

Top-flight clubs voted for a voluntary отказ from betting partners as front-of-shirt sponsors. The decision applies specifically to the main spot on the shirt, which usually delivers maximum visibility in broadcasts and highlight reels.

The measure will affect a significant part of the league. More than half of the 20 teams already have key contracts with betting brands, and these clubs will have to look for alternative partners. At the same time, the voluntary nature of the ban leaves room for interpretation, for example regarding the term of existing contracts and how exactly placement with equivalent visibility will be assessed.

Kaltenieks’ quotes about West Ham and the future of formats

Kaltenieks insists that ending front-of-shirt placement does not mean a break in the industry’s relationship with the sport. According to him, bookmakers are interested in remaining within the football environment, but will be forced to rethink the tools of their presence, since the most expensive advertising area on the kit becomes unavailable.

The key statements by the BoyleSports executive, arranged logically, were as follows:

“We really do want to be part of this ecosystem,” while he stressed that the industry will not “run away” from football after the ban takes effect

“We are fully ready to do this responsibly,” adding that the company understands the league’s motives and generally welcomes the Premier League’s steps toward stricter standards

Kaltenieks said he is discussing with West Ham what the continuation of the partnership could look like under the new conditions

He explained that after the ban there will be fewer “premium” advertising placements, so “we’ll have to think creatively about what comes next,” and the current cooperation with the club is seen as a chance to raise brand awareness before the restrictions take effect

These wordings show a balance between public support for the league’s course and the pragmatics of the advertising market. On the one hand, the company demonstrates readiness to adapt to responsible marketing norms. On the other hand, it effectively acknowledges that the familiar sponsorship economics built around the most visible spot on the kit is becoming less predictable.

The boundary of the ban and what remains permitted for bookmakers

The Premier League’s voluntary ban applies only to front-of-shirt placement on the chest area, i.e., front of shirt in the terminology of the sponsorship industry. This area is usually considered the main asset, since it is in the center of the frame in most passages of play.

Other channels remain legal. Under the initial conditions being discussed in the league, bookmakers can still:

appear on the shirt sleeve as a secondary sponsor

enter into stadium naming rights deals, i.e., arena naming agreements

This structure creates an ambiguous situation for the market. The ban looks symbolically tough because it removes the most visible logo. But it does not cut off access to the audience entirely, leaving clubs and brands room to negotiate over visibility, only now on other assets.

Will the rule change affect the online casino segment

Online casinos, unlike bookmakers, even before the self-imposed ban mainly acted as partners for promotional content and LED perimeter boards in the stadium. Since the new rules will not affect these areas, cooperation with clubs will largely continue at broadly the same level.

For online casinos, football sponsorship is a powerful marketing tool, since football is the most popular sport in the world. An additional plus is that football fans tend to trust a gambling platform by association when it advertises via their favorite team.

Football fans, and in online casinos, usually choose bright and dynamic types of entertainment. In recent years, these have mainly been crash games and live game shows in a Wheel of Fortune-style format, such as Crazy Time, Funky Time. Data from a website dedicated to the Funky Time game online supports this. The authors point out that on days of major football tournaments, traffic increases significantly.

Football fans are naturally thrill-seeking by nature—this is an additional factor that makes advertising cooperation for online casinos even more profitable. Experts point out that the advertising pays for itself fairly quickly.

Who could take the spot on the chest and why the Spotify example matters

Since clubs will have to look for new front-of-shirt sponsors, attention inevitably shifts to industries willing to pay for mass reach. Kaltenieks believes the most likely candidates are technology companies, as well as luxury-segment brands, for which football remains a global shop window.

As an illustration, he cites Spotify’s deal with Barcelona, where album covers and artists’ imagery appeared on the shirt as part of the partnership instead of the platform’s standard logo. This example is often called a model of non-traditional sponsorship, where a brand buys more than just space on fabric, but the right to regularly change the visual creative and turn the kit into a media channel.

Taxes and regulation as a parallel line of pressure on the sector

Changes in football sponsorship rules overlap with expectations of tax adjustment for the gambling industry. The Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget, which is due to be presented on Wednesday, may provide for a higher tax burden on gambling companies, which is expected to bring in additional millions for the Treasury.

Kaltenieks urged the government to be cautious, noting that the previously “reliable and stable” regulated environment could change so much that some jobs could move overseas. As a preferred framework, he described a “competitive but well-regulated” system in which companies retain an incentive to invest, including in sports partnerships and responsible gambling tools.

BoyleSports’ talks with West Ham about future cooperation are ongoing. On the side of clubs and brands, the task remains to repackage their presence within the new restrictions, where visibility must be bought not in a single spot on the shirt, but assembled from several permitted formats.