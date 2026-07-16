5 Sports for Ex-Footballers Who Still Want to Compete

Hanging up your boots doesn’t mean hanging up the competitive streak.

For most people who’ve played football to any decent level, the hardest part of stopping isn’t the running or the training. It’s the loss of the contest. The Saturday fixture, the dressing room, the simple pleasure of trying to beat someone.

The good news is that football is rarely the end of the road.

Plenty of sports give you the same buzz with a fraction of the wear on your knees and ankles, and a few of them are growing so fast across London that finding somewhere to play has never been easier. Here’s five worth a look.

Walking football

The obvious place to start, and for good reason.

Walking football strips out the sprinting and the heavy tackles but keeps everything that made the game worth playing. You still pass, still find space, still argue about whether that was a foul.

Sessions run at clubs and leisure centres all over West London, often pitched at the over-40s and over-50s, and the standard can be surprisingly high. For anyone whose body has started filing complaints after a full eleven-a-side, it’s the gentlest way back into the game without giving it up entirely.

Padel

If you want the closest thing to the competitive intensity of football, padel is the one to try.

It’s played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly a third the size of a tennis court, with glass walls you can play off, which means rallies last longer and beginners get involved from the very first session. The barrier to entry is low and the social side is built in, because you’re always playing with and against three other people.

The numbers behind it are hard to believe. “Britain passed one million padel players in 2026, up from just 15,000 in 2019, with London and the South East holding the highest concentration of courts anywhere in the country,” says Padel Cover, a specialist that designs and installs padel court canopies. “As more clubs add covers, we’re seeing that growth carry through the colder months too, rather than play stopping when the weather turns.”

The appeal for former players is the speed of it. Points are quick, reactions matter, and there’s a constant tactical read on where your partner is and where the gap has opened.

It rewards the kind of spatial awareness footballers already have, which is why so many pick it up fast.

Golf

The classic next move, and not the soft option it’s sometimes painted as.

Golf gives you a different kind of competition, one measured against the course and yourself as much as the person you’re playing. The handicap system means a complete beginner can have a genuine match against someone far better, which keeps it interesting from the start.

It also scratches a particular itch for ex-players. The frustration, the small margins, the one good shot that brings you back next week. Add four or five hours walking in the open air and the company of a regular fourball, and it’s easy to see why so many footballers end up there.

Tennis

For those who want to keep their fitness sharp, tennis asks more of the body than padel but gives you a purer one-on-one contest.

There’s no hiding on a tennis court. It’s you, your opponent and whatever you can summon on the day.

The movement transfers well from football. The split step, the change of direction, the explosive first move to the ball all use patterns a footballer already owns. Singles is demanding on the legs, so plenty of older players lean toward doubles, which keeps the sociable element and takes some of the load off.

Courts are widely available across the city through clubs and public parks, and most clubs run sessions and ladders that give you something to compete for.

Cycling

If the appeal of football was the engine as much as the skill, cycling is the natural home for it.

It’s low impact in the sense that there’s no pounding through the joints, but make no mistake, a club run can be every bit as hard as a match. The competition comes in different forms, from chasing a personal best on a regular route to the unspoken race up a climb that every group ride seems to produce.

The social side matters here too. Cycling clubs are built around the group ride, the cafe stop and the shared suffering, which replaces a lot of what people miss about a team. For anyone who wants to keep pushing themselves without the stop-start impact of running, it’s hard to beat.

Finding your new sport!

The instinct after football is often to assume nothing will match it. In practice the opposite tends to be true.

The competitive habit transfers, the fitness gives you a head start, and the social side of a club or a regular game fills the gap the dressing room leaves behind.

The smart approach is to try a couple before committing. Most of these sports run beginner or come-and-try sessions, and the explosion in padel in particular means there’s very likely a court within easy reach wherever you are in West London.

The boots might be hung up. The competing doesn’t have to be.