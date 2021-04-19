Worcester’s David agrees move to Harlequins

Worcester back Nick David will join Harlequins at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut last year and has scored eight tries in 28 games.

“He’s a guy with a promising career path ahead of him,” said Quins attack and backs coach Nick Evans.

“We’re delighted that he will be taking the next step in his rugby with Harlequins, adding to a back line filled with talented outside backs.”

David said: “I was thrilled to hear that Harlequins were interested in signing me.

“I feel my playing style and the attributes of my game are well suited to the traditional Quins brand of rugby.”







