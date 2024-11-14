Winger Murley signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins winger Cadan Murley has signed a new contract.

The 25-year-old has made 117 senior appearances for Quins since making his debut in 2018 and was recently installed as the club’s vice-captain.

“It’s a privilege to extend my contact here at Harlequins,” said Murley.

“It’s been a special year so far having led the team out [as captain] at the club I have supported since I was a little boy – every time I step out at The Stoop the fans are unbelievable.

“I’ve still got lots to learn, and there are things that I still want to achieve in my career, but I know Harlequins is the place for me to do that with the coaching group we have.”







