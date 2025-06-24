Willis joins French club Agen after Ealing exit

Craig Willis has joined French club SU Agen after seven years with Ealing Trailfinders.

The fly-half, 30, helped Ealing win three Championship titles. He made 132 appearances for the club, scoring 936 points and 15 tries.

“My seven years at Ealing Trailfinders have been amazing, coming away with three Championship titles and so many of my favourite career highlights so far fills me with pride,” he said.

“I want to thank all the players and staff I’ve worked with, and the supporters, for making my time at Trailfinders so enjoyable. We have experienced countless highs and the occasional lows on and off the field.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge, but I won’t be a stranger and look forward to watching the club continue to grow.”