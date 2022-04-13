White signs new deal with Harlequins

Harlequins back-row Archie White has signed a new contract.

White, 24, is a product of the club’s academy and has made 55 senior appearances, including 14 this season.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling to re-sign with Quins once again. This team is looking to build something incredible and I can’t wait to try and play a big part in that.

“Harlequins is the club that I have been a part of from my school years so I’m over the moon to extend my stay.”

Head coach Tabai Matson said: “We’re thrilled to have Archie re-sign with Harlequins.

“Over the last few months he has really impressed the whole coaching group and has become a crucial part of our forward pack.”







