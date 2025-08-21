Wenger agrees move to Harlequins

Harlequins have completed the signing of Argentina prop Boris Wenger.

Wenger, 23, joins from the Argentine club Dogos XV in Cordoba.

He made his international debut in June against the British and Irish Lions..

“He’s a powerful, technically gifted loose-head who brings a real physicality to the contact area and set-piece,” said Quins director of rugby Danny Wilson.

“We’re delighted to welcome him and confident he’ll make an impact here at Harlequins.”

Wenger will join the Quibs squad on 6 October after the Rugby Championship.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new challenge and joining Harlequins,” he said.