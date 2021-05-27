Wallace re-signs for Harlequins from Leicester

Luke Wallace has rejoined Harlequins from Leicester Tigers.

The 30-year-old back row has returned to The Stoop on a contract until the end of next season.

He left Quins in 2019 and played for Coventry before his spell with Leicester.

Wallace, who played 169 times during his first stint at Quins, could feature in their home Premiership match against Bath on Saturday.

“I’m excited to be making my way back. This is a special group and I can’t wait to get stuck in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quins stalwart Mike Brown has played his last game for the club after losing his appeal against a six-week ban for stamping.

Brown was sent off against Wasps for stamping on Tommy Taylor.









