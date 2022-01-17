Tuisue to leave London Irish for Gloucester

Albert Tuisue will leave London Irish at the end of the season to join Gloucester, it has been confirmed.

The Fiji back-rower, 28, has made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles since arriving in January 2019. He has scored 20 tries for Irish in all competitions.

“It was a very hard decision to leave London Irish, but the offer on the table was too good to turn down,” said Tuisue.

“We still have half a season to play and I am committed to giving it everything I have in the Irish jersey.”







