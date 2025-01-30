Treadwell to return to Quins from Ulster

Kieran Treadwell will rejoin Harlequins from Ulster for next season.

The Ireland international lock, a product of Quins’ academy, moved to Belfast in 2017.

Treadwell, 29, said: “I’m excited to get back and play in front of a packed-out Stoop.

“The stars have aligned. This was the right opportunity for me at this stage in my career and I’m looking forward to getting started in the summer.

“There is a bit of unfinished business for me at the club. I’ve never played in the Premiership for Harlequins and that was a big goal of mine when I was a young whippersnapper.

“I’ve been away from my family for nine years too, so I can’t wait to play in front of them at home again.”

The London-born Treadwell has played 11 times for Ireland, having made his debut in 2017.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “Kieran is an athletic second row who has explosive qualities on both sides of the ball in the loose.

“He’s also got a good skillset at the set-piece which can be a real asset for us moving forward.

“Kieran also brings experience to the squad, with well over 150 appearances at club level and his time spent in the international set-up with Ireland.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him back to the club this summer.”







