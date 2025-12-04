Trailfinders sign New Zealand prop Kalounivale
Trailfinders Women have signed New Zealand international Tanya Kalounivale.
The 26-year-old tight-head prop arrives at the Ealing club as injury cover alongside fellow New Zealander Fern Maia Roos. She has signed a contract to the end of March 2026.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Kalounivale told the club website.
“I’ll be learning and experiencing a different style of rugby to what I’m used to and the whole team has been incredibly welcoming from the moment I arrived.
“I’m excited for what’s to come and for the ways I can grow both as a person and as a rugby player, make new friends and experience a whole new culture.”
