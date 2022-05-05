South African lock Herbst signs for Quins

Harlequins have signed South African second row Irné Herbst.

The 29-year-old Lock arrives from United Rugby Championship side Benetton Rugby following a five-year stint with the Italian club.

Herbst said: “I’m delighted to have signed with Harlequins. To join such a prestigious team within English rugby and the current Premiership champions is a fantastic opportunity.”

Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: “Irné has proven during his time throughout the age grades in South Africa and within the highest level of club rugby that he is a relentless, hard-working lock that can offer a point of difference for us around the park and at the set-piece.

“When we first spoke with Irné we were impressed by his aspirations in the game; his desire to keep growing and the challenge the English Premiership will present him. We’re excited to welcome him into the Harlequins fold this summer.”







