Smith still ends up being key man for England

Even when it’s not supposed to be about him, somehow it is.

Marcus Smith was for once expected to be a peripheral figure in England’s last home Six Nations match of the season against Italy.

He was detailed to start on the bench – along with fellow Quins players Fin Baxter and Chandler Cunningham-South.

But after just eight minutes he was on the field following an injury to Ollie Lawrence – to huge cheers it must be noted – and was given the full-back slot with Elliott Daley moving to outside centre.

And, of course, he then proceeded to play a key role in shaping the afternoon at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

The Red Roses had never lost to the Azzurri in 31 previous encounters and few expected anything but another home win, yet the game still demanded a key passage of play to go England’s way early in the second half with the game still in the balance.

Steve Borthwick’s men led 21-17 but the Italians had scored two brilliant tries and were threatening an upset. One more sharp attack seemed to pave the way for a try that would have given them the lead – winger Matt Gallagher bearing down on the flank occupied by Smith.

Somehow the Quins player managed to wrap himself around his man close to the try-line and snuff out the danger. Cue a collective sigh of relief from the home fans, who were sensing danger.

Then, just a minute later came the moment of the match as Smith, from a virtual standing start, side-stepped a defender and ran in for a superb solo try to finally put the hosts in the ascendancy. It is the sort of magic he is always capable of.

Smith is having to redefine his role in the set up now Fin Smith has taken over as number 10. Marcus Smith has also lost the kicking duties to his Northampton Saints namesake, who was superb off the tee and landed six of the seven conversion attempts – many from difficult wide angles.

But the Quins star loves any kind of challenge and he threw himself into the full-back duties with relish, catching plenty of high balls and never afraid to ask questions of the opposition with his daring runs.

In the end, the try count was 7-3 and the final score 47-24 – an ultimately victory which gives England a notional outside chance of being crowned champions after the next weekend’s final round of matches when they travel to Wales.

It must be tough for Smith not to be an automatic starter. He is a player who has represented the Lions and seems capable of lighting up any match. But the head coach has to work out how best to use the experienced 26-year-old now that Fin Smith is the preferred choice as play-maker in the fly-half role.

