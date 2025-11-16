Smith shows he is still indispensable to England

He may have become something of a utility player now for England – but Marcus Smith still somehow remains indispensable.

The Harlequins fly-half missed out on a starting role for Steve Borthwick’s side at the Allianz Stadium in Saturday’s third autumn international yet still ended up gate-crashing the event – and playing his part in a momentous 33-19 victory over the All Blacks.

It was only the ninth time England have defeated the New Zealanders in 120 years of trying – the visitors have won 36 of those contests in that time – and it was a first win on home soil since the famous triumph of 2012 when Manu Tuilagi ran riot.

Smith missed out on the coveted playmaker role, along with namesake Fin Smith, as Borthwick opted for George Ford in a key decision that paid off handsomely. But Marcus also might have hoped for a full-back role – only to see that handed to Leicester Tigers man Freddie Steward.

There is no time to feel sorry for yourself in international rugby, though, and within 22 minutes Smith was on the field and playing his part in a historic triumph.

The hosts were 12-0 down having shipped two early tries and the worry was already in the air that a familiar tale of disappointment against the famous All Blacks was once again unfolding.

Yet almost immediately after coming on at full-back in place of Steward – who had the misfortune of picking up a head injury – Smith was injecting that familiar dynamism that can trouble the very best.

He was soon leading a counter-attack, feeding Sam Underhill in a move which almost brought a try for excellent winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Getting his team on the front foot and asking questions is what he does. And it is infectious.

England’s win was not mainly down to his contribution, but it somehow felt crucial – as was the work of Ford, who nailed two drop goals to ensure there was only a point between the sides by the interval. The platform for a 10th successive Test win had been laid.

For Smith, it was the first time he was part of an England side beating New Zealand, as he was not in the 2019 World Cup side that beat them in a Yokohama semi-final. It is another feather in the 26-year-old’s cap.

Sharing the very special occasion at Twickenham were Quins team-mates Fin Baxter and Chandler Cunningham-South.

For the latter, it was a case of having to wait for the final knockings to come off the bench, but Baxter lasted almost an hour in the white heat of the front row before making way for one of England’s ‘Pom Squad’ replacements – the heavy reservists waiting in the wings to complete the job.

There is one autumn international remaining for the Quins trio – against Argentina next Sunday – and once more Borthwick will have to decide if or how he can accommodate Smith, who always somehow feels vital.

In a set-up looking increasingly assured and progressive, his influence remains a big part of the equation, whatever the outcome of those internal deliberations for the head coach.