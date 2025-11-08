Smith faces uncertain week but Cunningham-South makes his mark for England

Marcus Smith faces an uncertain week before knowing whether he will be in the England side to face New Zealand in the autumn season’s biggest Test match.

There is arguably no more prestigious fixture in the rugby union calendar than a contest against the All Blacks – even allowing for South Africa’s status as world champions – and Smith will be desperate to be involved.

Coach Steve Borthwick decided that Lions star Smith was surplus to requirements for last week’s victory for England over Australia, but he was recalled for the clash with Fiji – the second instalment of four November internationals at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Of course, the Quins player prefers to pull the strings at fly-half – his natural club position – but in the past year, his Northampton Saints namesake Fin Smith has often been preferred in that coveted playmaker role.

Marcus has been used as full-back a few times, and the 26-year-old was more than happy to be on the field there once more to earn his 45th cap. But he mostly had to make do with catching high balls launched deep and showing his flashes of handling expertise when joining in with attacks by the backs.

But you never get a Test match featuring Smith which does not include at least one moment of classic inspiration and one beautifully judged kick from hand down the line allowed freshly-arrived sub Henry Arundell to scamper onto for a dazzling try – a fifth of the evening for the hosts which finally saw off the awkward hosts.

He must hope he did enough to feature in the coach’s plans for next weekend, but Freddie Steward may be recalled at full-back, while the dependable George Ford remains in the mix for the fly-half role.

Joining Smith in battle in Saturday evening’s entertaining 38-18 win over Fiji was club-mate Chandler Cunningham-South, earning his 19th cap in the number eight position.

The swashbuckling forward’s powerful carries and crunching interventions were much needed as England were made to work hard against the ferocious-tackling South Pacific Islanders, who caused a huge upset in beating England for the first time two years ago at Twickenham.

The other Harlequins player involved was prop Fin Baxter, who started in the front row against the Aussies but who was given a place on the bench this time. He joined the fray after 53 minutes and now has 15 caps.

Arguably the biggest Quins name at the moment, though, is that of the recently retired Joe Marler.

He was on the sidelines giving a half-time interview to the crowd about his recent appearances as the breakout star in the Traitors gameshow. The former England prop is arguably better known now because of the show that he was during his time as an England international and is in danger of acquiring National Treasure status.