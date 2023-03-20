Simmons to leave London Irish at end of season

Rob Simmons will leave London Irish at the end of the season to join French club Clermont Auvergne.

The Australia lock, 33, has spent three seasons in west London and has made 62 appearances for the Exiles.

“Although I have loved every second of my time here, this opportunity was one that myself and my family could not pass up,” he said.

“London Irish has been a fantastic home for us over the past three years and I will forever be grateful for the chance to represent the club.

“It goes without saying, but I will give my best efforts for the rest of the season and try to leave Irish in the best place possible.”







