Seven Quins changes for Bath match

Harlequins have made seven changes to the starting XV for Saturday’s Premiership match away to Bath.

England trio Marcus Smith (pictured), Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Baxter all come into the squad after a week of mandatory rest.

Baxter packs down at loosehead for the trip to the West Country, while Irne Herbst starts alongside Stephan Lewies, who will captain the side.

In the back row, Will Evans and Alex Dombrandt miss out because of injures and are replaced by Tom Lawday at openside flanker and Chandler Cunningham-South at number eight.

Smith returns to fill the number 10 jersey, with the recently re-signed Luke Northmore named at inside centre for his first appearance in the Quarters since early January. Tyrone Green also returns to the starting line-up at full-back.

Danny Care is set for a return to action after being named in the matchday 23 following a short spell out with a minor knee problem.

Starting XV:

15. Tyrone Green

14. Rodrigo Isgro

13. Oscar Beard

12. Luke Northmore

11. Nick David

10. Marcus Smith

9. Will Porter

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jack Walker

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Irne Herbst

5. Stephan Lewies

6. Jack Kenningham

7. Tom Lawday

8. Chandler Cunningham-South

Replacements:

16. Sam Riley

17. Jordan Els

18. Wyn Jones

19. Joe Launchbury

20. George Hammond

21. Lucas Schmid

22. Danny Care

23. Jamie Benson







