Seven Quins changes for Bath match
Harlequins have made seven changes to the starting XV for Saturday’s Premiership match away to Bath.
England trio Marcus Smith (pictured), Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Baxter all come into the squad after a week of mandatory rest.
Baxter packs down at loosehead for the trip to the West Country, while Irne Herbst starts alongside Stephan Lewies, who will captain the side.
In the back row, Will Evans and Alex Dombrandt miss out because of injures and are replaced by Tom Lawday at openside flanker and Chandler Cunningham-South at number eight.
Smith returns to fill the number 10 jersey, with the recently re-signed Luke Northmore named at inside centre for his first appearance in the Quarters since early January. Tyrone Green also returns to the starting line-up at full-back.
Danny Care is set for a return to action after being named in the matchday 23 following a short spell out with a minor knee problem.
Starting XV:
15. Tyrone Green
14. Rodrigo Isgro
13. Oscar Beard
12. Luke Northmore
11. Nick David
10. Marcus Smith
9. Will Porter
1. Fin Baxter
2. Jack Walker
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Irne Herbst
5. Stephan Lewies
6. Jack Kenningham
7. Tom Lawday
8. Chandler Cunningham-South
Replacements:
16. Sam Riley
17. Jordan Els
18. Wyn Jones
19. Joe Launchbury
20. George Hammond
21. Lucas Schmid
22. Danny Care
23. Jamie Benson