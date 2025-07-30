Scrum-half Green returns to Harlequins

Scrum-half Max Green has returned to Harlequins on a season-long loan.

Green, 29, spent the 2023-24 season with Quins, making 11 appearances for the club.

He has been brought back as injury cover for Will Porter, new signing Stu Townsend, Jake Murray and Lucas Friday.

Green spent last season with French third-tier side CA Perigueux.

“I’m chuffed to be back at Harlequins,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my first spell at the club and we’ve got some cracking lads here, so it was an easy decision for me to come back.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and doing my bit for the team to help make it a successful season.”