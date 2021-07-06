Scotland international Jones signs for Harlequins

Harlequins have signed Scotland international Huw Jones.

The versatile Jones, 27, has played for his country 31 times and featured in this year’s Six Nations.

He arrives at The Stoop from Glasgow Warriors, where he scored 12 tries in 49 appearances.

Jones said: “I’m thrilled to sign for Harlequins. To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down.

“Quins are looking to build upon their trophy win this season and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that journey.”







