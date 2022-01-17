Youngster Beard signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins youngster Oscar Beard has signed a new long-term contract.

The 20-year-old back is the fifth player to recommit his future to the club over the last week, following Alex Dombrandt, Luke Northmore, Sam Riley and Will Edwards.

Beard said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. I love this club and I’ve supported it as a youngster coming through.

“I’ve loved all of the opportunities I’ve had here so far, and it’s been a dream come true to play at The Stoop and in a number of different games. Just being out there is amazing and a great experience for me.”







