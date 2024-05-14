Quins confirm Collier’s departure for France

Harlequins have confirmed Will Collier’s departure after 15 years at the club.

The Hammersmith-born 33-year-old will leave at the end of the season after agreeing a move to French Top 14 side Castres Olympique.

Collier, who has played twice for England, joined Quins in 2009 and has made 240 appearances for the club, winning two Premiership titles during his time at The Stoop.

“It has been a tough decision to leave but I feel now is the right time to take on a new challenge and adventure in France,” he said.

“Having been part of Harlequins since the age of 14, I have been lucky enough to call The Stoop home for almost 20 years.

“I have been a lifelong fan of this club and playing here has been a dream come true.”







