Harlequins have signed scrum-half Will Porter from Bristol.

The 24-year-old is a product of Wasps’ academy and made 58 appearances for the Coventry-based club before his four outings for the Bears.

Porter said: “Harlequins is an exciting club to join and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the team.

“Quins are a club that, much like Bristol, play a really positive brand of rugby and it will be great to get stuck into their game plan.”