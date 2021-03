Harlequins backrow Tom Lawday has signed a long-term contract extension with the club.

Lawday, 27, is the latest of 17 Quins players to have put pen to paper in recent weeks.

He said: “I’m really happy to be able to extend my time at Quins.

“We have a great group here with a real mixture of personalities and skills.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the club and something I’m looking forward to seeing flourish.”