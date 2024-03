Harlequins flanker Makeen Alikhan is to join the Dallas Jackals on loan.

The 22-year-old, who joined Quins’ senior academy in 2021/22, has played three times for the club, having made his debut against Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2021.

Alikhan, a United States Under-20 international , will link up with the Jackals for their 2024 Major League Rugby campaign.