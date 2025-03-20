Northmore signs new Harlequins contract

Harlequins centre Luke Northmore has signed a new contract.

The 28-year-old has been with Quins for six seasons, making 77 appearances and scoring 25 tries for the club.

“This is my sixth season at the club and I’m over the moon to be sticking around and re-signing,” said Northmore.

“There is great talent in this squad, young and old and hopefully we can achieve some great things together over the next few years.”

Head coach Danny Wilson said: “Luke possesses a fantastic skillset and great all-round ability that makes him a top player on both sides of the ball, and in my time at the club he’s demonstrated the impact he can have on games.”







