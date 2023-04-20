Matthews to leave Quins at end of season

Charlie Matthews will leave Harlequins at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old lock is in his second spell at the club, having began his career at The Stoop and returned there last year following stints with Wasps and Japanese side Kamaishi Seawaves.

Quins head coach Tabai Matson: “We’re massively grateful to Charlie for stepping back into the Harlequins programme this season and for contributing a huge amount to our club.

“He has been an outstanding Harlequins ambassador and we’re thankful for the commitment and service he has shown.”







