Matson to leave Harlequins at end of season

Former Harlequins senior coach Tabai Matson will leave the club at the end of the season.

Matson, 50, was coach from 2021 to 2023 before becoming director of performance development.

Quins say he will “focus around supporting the women’s programme until the end of the season”.

“I have loved my time at Harlequins and have enjoyed the strong culture at the club,” he said.

“The time is right for me to look to develop my coaching career elsewhere, but I will always retain my passion for Harlequins.”







