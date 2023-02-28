Marler signs new contract at Harlequins

Joe Marler is set to play out the rest of his career at Harlequins after signing a new contract.

The England international, 32, is a Quins academy product and made his debut during the 2009/10 season.

He has since made more than 250 appearances for the club and was a key player in the Premiership title triumphs in 2012 and 2021.

“I love this club. I love the fans and I love pulling on this jersey,” he said.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been able to do that for so long and hopefully be able to retire from the game at this wonderful club where it all started for me.

“I’m really looking forward to spending the remainder of my career at the club where it all started.”







