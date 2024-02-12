Lynagh to leave Quins for Italian side Benetton
Louis Lynagh will leave Harlequins at the end of the season to join Italian side Benetton Rugby.
Lynagh made his senior debut in 2019 and has made a total of 58 appearances for Quins.
“It’s been a difficult decision to leave my boyhood club, but I feel the time is right for a new challenge in Italy,” he said.
Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Louis has been a pleasure to work with and we have been proud to see him develop from our academy to the first-team squad.
“We wish him the very best as he seeks to build his career in Italy.”