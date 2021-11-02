London Irish sign Ospreys flanker Cracknell

London Irish have completed the signing of Welsh flanker Olly Cracknell from Ospreys.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped at Under-20 level by Wales, will be available to make his debut for Irish against Saracens on Saturday, after making over 100 appearances for Ospreys who he made his debut for in 2015, and will help fill the void left by the talismanic Blair Cowan’s off-season move to Japan.







“I’m really pleased to be joining London Irish,” Cracknell said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a key period in my career.

“I’ve heard good things about the squad here and I’m looking forward to playing my part over the coming weeks and months.”







