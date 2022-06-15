London Irish sign Italy centre Morisi

London Irish have signed Italian international centre Luca Morisi for the 2022/23 Premiership season.

Morisi, 31, has made 32 appearances for his country and scored twice against England in a 2015 Six Nations clash at Twickenham.







The powerful inside centre also played in the 2019 World Cup in Japan and joins the Exiles from Italian side Benneton Treviso

“Luca boasts a good amount of club and international experience, which can be a valuable asset to any squad,” said Irish’s director of rugby Declan Kidney.

“We look forward to seeing his impact, both on and off the field.”

Morisi said signing for the Exiles has fulfilled a long-held ambition to play rugby in England.

“I am very thankful to have this opportunity presented to me,” he said.

“I believe this is a brilliant move for myself and my family, and I can’t wait to prove myself to Declan and his staff.”







