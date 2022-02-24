London Irish bring in fly-half Reid

London Irish have signed fly-half Noel Reid on a short-term deal.

Reid, 31, will provide cover for Rory Jennings, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder surgery.

He made over 120 appearances for Leinster before joining Leicester in 2019. He has also played for Agen.







Director of rugby Declan Kidney said: “We’re pleased to bring Noel into the squad following the injury to Rory.

“He’ll provide good cover at fly-half and 12, complementing the other backs we have in those positions.”







