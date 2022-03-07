London Irish announce St Patrick’s Day event

High-flying London Irish are hopeful of attracting their biggest crowd since moving to the Brentford Community Stadium when Northampton visit for the club’s St Patrick’s Party celebrations on Saturday, March 26.

Irish, who currently sit in fifth spot on the Premiership table following Saturday’s crushing 43-12 victory over Worcester, have been unable to host their popular annual event due to the pandemic since returning to London from Reading after 20 years away from the capital.







In addition to the match against the Saints, which kicks off at 3pm, the club will host a series of activities before and after the game with live entertainment acts, pop-up bars, food stalls, dodgems, a giant inflatable course and rodeo rugby ball.

Live bands and Irish dancers will perform around the pitch before and after the match.

Tickets are on sale from £25 for adults and £10 for kids, with a special group package available in the West and East Stands offering four tickets for £50.







