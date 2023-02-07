Lawday agrees Harlequins contract extension

Tom Lawday has signed a contract extension at Harlequins.

The versatile back row, who primarily plays at flanker, was signed from Exeter Chiefs in 2019 and was part of Quins’ title-winning side two years later.

Lawday, 29, said: “I am delighted to extend my time at Harlequins. I have enjoyed every moment of my time at this great club since joining four years ago.

“This group is not only filled with some of the best rugby players and staff in the country but some fantastic teammates and friends.”







