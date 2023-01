Harlequins lock Dino Lamb has signed a new contract.

Lamb, 24, has made over 70 appearances since making his Quins debut in September 2017 against Northampton Saints.

He said: “It’s fantastic to extend my time with Quins. I love playing for this club.

“Ever since I joined the academy at a young age all I’ve wanted is to play for Harlequins, and I feel fortunate to be able to do exactly that for a living.”