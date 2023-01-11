Kerrod signs deal to stay with Quins

Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The South Africa-born tighthead prop has been with Quins since 2019.

Kerrod said: “I am loving my time at Harlequins. It is a special environment with a great bunch of people who genuinely care for each other.

“It’s the best team culture I’ve been part of because it’s genuine and comes from within the group.

"My family and I are looking forward to the next few years at Quins and bringing some more silverware to The Stoop."








