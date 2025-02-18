Jibulu to leave Quins and join Sale

Jibulu, 22, will leave The Stoop this summer and join his new club for the start of the 2025-26 season.

He made 22 appearances for Quins, having made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup during the 2022-23 campaign. He has featured seven times this season.

“When I was younger, whenever someone asked me ‘What team would you want to play for?’ I’d always say Sale,” he said.

“I love how the team plays and the mentality around the club. I like the toughness and the attitude that we’re going to run over you physically, and it’s going to be relentless for 80 minutes.”







