Isgro agrees Harlequins contract extension

Rodrigo Isgro has signed a new contract with Harlequins.

The Argentina international was signed in October and made a big impact, scoring two tries against Bath and another try against Exeter Chiefs.

“I am very happy to extend my contract at Harlequins. My time at the club has been great so far and I’m excited for the rest of this season and beyond,” said Isgro.

“One of my dreams is to win the Premiership and why not the Champions Cup. I also want to continue to be selected by Los Pumas and represent my country, and I feel I am in the best place to do that here at Harlequins.”