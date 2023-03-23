Irish host St Patrick’s Festival for Northampton clash

London Irish hosts its annual St Patrick’s Festival on Saturday ahead of the Exiles’ crunch clash with Northampton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fifth-placed Irish can go above the Saints, who sit in fourth, if they secure victory and put behind them the agony of a second successive extra-time Premiership Cup final defeat.







Les Kiss’s side went down 24-20 to Exeter in golden point last Sunday but can edge closer to a first top-four Gallagher Premiership finish since 2009 if they see off a Saints side who won 38-22 when the sides last met in the league in September.

A host of activities take place around the stadium before doors open at 4pm, with live music in the Duffy car park from 1pm.

The west car park will host the family zone which features a inflatable obstacle course, rodeo rugby ball, face painters and balloon modellers.

During the half-time interval the London Irish community choir will perform Fields of Athenry along with a display of Irish dancing.

The entertainment will continue around the stadium after the game with bars remaining open until 8pm.







