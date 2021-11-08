Irish excited by Saracens Friday-night cup clash

London Irish and Saracens will lock horns once again on November 19 at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Exiles’ first ever Friday night fixture at their new home.

Irish produced one of the most stunning results in their history by fighting back from 34-8 down with 10 minutes remaining to hold the second-placed former European champions to a 34-34 draw on Saturday, despite being reduced to 14 men following Adam Coleman’s sending off midway through the first half.







To mark the occasion of a first Friday night match in the capital, the club have priced tickets at £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

“Playing on a Friday night at the Brentford Community Stadium is such an exciting prospect” said Irish captain Matt Rogerson.

“It’s an amazing stadium with a brilliant atmosphere and I’m sure, especially under the lights, it’s going to be a special occasion.

“The whole squad are looking forward to experiencing a home Friday night fixture, something London Irish haven’t done for a very long time.”

Saturday’s draw was the third of the season for ninth-placed Irish, who beat 2020 European champions Exeter last month and visit high-flying Northampton on Saturday.







