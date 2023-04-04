Injury problems force Quins’ Morris to retire

Harlequins back three Aaron Morris is to retire at the end of the season.

Morris, 28, has been plagued by injures in the past couple of years.

He joined Quins from London rivals Saracens ahead of the 2016/17 season and has since made 69 appearances for the club, scoring 45 points.

Morris said: “This has been a very difficult decision and made with a heavy heart.

“The last two seasons have been incredibly challenging as I have battled with multiple serious injuries, bringing both physical and emotional pain. It is time for me to find the joy that rugby once gave me in something else.”







