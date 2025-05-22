Harlequins Women sign Ireland international Wafer

Harlequins Women have signed Ireland international Aoife Wafer.

The 22-year-old, who can play across the backrow, was named the Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

She will join Quins after the Rugby World Cup.

Wafter, from Wexford, has represented Leinster and played for Wolfhounds in the Celtic Challenge, where she won back-to-back titles.

“The history that the club is steeped in is something that really stood out to me. I’m really looking forward to being here and I can’t wait to get going,” she said.

“This league has all the star players in the world in it. I want to be the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to test myself out against those stars every week.”

Quins head coach Ross Chisholm said: “We saw Aoife break through on the international scene and saw that the way she plays the game really suits the brand of rugby we want to play here too.

“We’ve watched her on her journey over the last few years and seen the progression she has had. She’s announced herself as a real world-class operator.

“We want people here who are going to fit into our environment and also feel like they belong in it, and with Aoife we feel like it’s a perfect fit.

“When we are looking at recruitment, we always look at how players will fit into the Harlequins DNA, and with Aoife, it’s clear that she really suits our style and the way we want to play.

“I’m delighted that she is going to be with us next season.”