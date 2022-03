Harlequins will play Leinster in a pre-season friendly.

The Pro 14 champions will visit The Stoop on Friday 2 September, kicking off at 7.30pm.

Quins head coach Tabai Matson said “Pre-season is important for us as we build up to a fast start in the Premiership.

“We look forward to testing ourselves against high-quality opposition and entertaining our supporters.”