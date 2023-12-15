Harlequins stalwart Wallace to leave club

Harlequins stalwart Luke Wallace will leave the club at the end of the month.

Wallace, 33, is a product of the Quins’ academy and has made 198 appearances over two spells at The Stoop.

“I have loved every minute of representing this club,” he said.







“I’ll obviously always remember the big results, specifically lifting the two Premiership trophies and the LV Cup, but I think my fondest memories will be the wins away in Europe and the celebrations that followed with a great group of mates.

“I would like to thank my team-mates, coaches, and staff for their huge support throughout my career. Lastly a special mention to the Quins faithful who have supported us through thick and thin.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Luke has been an incredible servant to our club and the ultimate professional over two very good stints.

“He’s been a true Harlequin and a player that will be remembered for his work-rate and dedication, leading from the front on and off the pitch.

“We wish Luke the very best as he progresses into his next challenge.”







